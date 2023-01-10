Woods had one reception for nine yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Houston.

After starting at tight end in Week 16 and 17 with Kylen Granson out, Mo-Alie Cox got the start in Week 18 but Woods had more targets and ran more routs (23 to 17). Woods showed promise in his rookie season with 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. After posting eight receptions for 98 yards in Week 12, it looked like he may take over the top tight end role in the passing game. However, he had just 10 receptions for 135 yards over the final five games. His late season disappointment was in part due to shaky quarterback play but also due to the Colts continuing to divide up tight end targets. Woods showed enough of a spark that perhaps the team can make him more of a focus in 2023.