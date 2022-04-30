The Colts selected Woods in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Woods becomes the second tight end off the board in this class. His size jumps off the page at 6-foot-7 and 259 pounds with 34.5-inch arms but he can move, too. Woods ran an impressive 4.61 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and the film showed good movement skills for a player his size. He blossomed in the Virginia offense in 2021 after transferring over from Oklahoma State as he caught 44 of 70 targets for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. Indianapolis invested a pick at tight end last year in Kylen Granson, though, so this is an interesting landing spot. With Jack Doyle's retirement there's a path to Woods finding a role eventually, but Mo Alie-Cox and Granson project to be higher on the depth chart this season.