Woods recorded three receptions on five targets for 43 yards in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Woods saw increased opportunity with Kylen Granson (ankle) sidelined. While the Colts' offense was stalled for much of the game, Woods delivered catches of 17 and 15 yards early in the first quarter to account for the majority of his production and some of the team's better plays. He's been buried on the depth chart for long stretches of his rookie season, though Woods has multiple receptions in three of his last four contests.