Woods (hamstring) didn't participate in team drills Monday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Woods missed OTAs due to a hamstring injury, and while he said heading into training camp that he anticipated being a full participant, it looks like the tight end is still bothered by the injury. He was dressed for practice, which suggests Woods' return may not be far off, but the Colts' third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is missing out on valuable reps as Indianapolis begins sorting out a tight end depth chart that also includes Kylen Granson, Pharaoh Brown and rookie Will Mallory (foot). Woods still has some time to get healthy before the Colts begin preseason play Aug. 12 against the Bills.