Woods (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's OTAs session, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Woods looks back to full health after injuries to both hamstrings cost him the entire 2023 season. The 2022 third-round pick showed some promise as a rookie, so if he can put together a solid offseason and build up chemistry with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, Woods could be a solid post-hype sleeper to target late in 2024 fantasy drafts, especially in dynasty formats or leagues that feature tight end premium scoring.