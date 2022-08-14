Woods had two receptions for 22 yards on two targets, including an 11-yard touchdown, in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo.

Woods had reportedly struggled in training camp and many observers saw him falling behind fellow rookie Drew Ogletree to No. 4 on the tight end depth chart, so this was a nice bounce back performance. Woods performed well with the second-team unit and showed his 6-7 size can make him a red zone threat. The third-round draft pick will likely have a small role in the offense to begin the season as he continues to develop.