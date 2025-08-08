Woods had two receptions for 23 yards on three targets in Thursday's preseason loss at Baltimore.

Woods was once viewed as a possible impact player in the passing game, but has missed back-to-back full seasons due to injuries (hamstring issues in 2023 and turf toe in 2024). The 2022 third-round pick isn't likely to have much of a role this season even if he makes the final roster with the team's selection of rookie first-rounder Tyler Warren. However, Woods could find his way to relevance on another roster with a good preseason showing.