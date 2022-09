Woods brought in two of three targets for 13 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

The rookie was the surprise target on both of Matt Ryan's touchdown tosses, recording one- and 12-yard grabs in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Woods had yet to see a target prior to Sunday, so despite the surprising fantasy performance Sunday, it's difficult to project what his role might be in Week 4 home divisional clash against the Titans.