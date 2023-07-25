Woods (hamstring) said Tuesday that he'll be full go for training camp, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Woods missed OTAs and veteran minicamp with a hamstring injury but will be back in action for the start of training camp. The 2022 third-round pick caught 25 of 40 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in limited action, but the 6-foot-7 pass catcher has a chance to carve out an even bigger role in Year 2. The Colts signed blocking specialist Pharaoh Brown and drafted Will Mallory in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, but those two likely pose more of a threat to steal snaps from Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson, leaving Woods as the top tight end.