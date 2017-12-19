Colts' Jeremiah George: Gets in full practice Tuesday
George (neck) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.
With the Colts playing on Thursday night in their Week 15 loss to the Broncos, George wasn't able to rally from the neck injury on a short week. The additional few days off appears to be all George needed to heal up, setting him up for a return Saturday against the Ravens. Though he's seen most of his action on special teams in recent weeks, George could pick up more snaps at inside linebacker Saturday following starter Jon Bostic's (knee) recent placement on injured reserve.
