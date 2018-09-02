Colts' Jeremiah George: Lands on IR
The Colts placed George (back) on injured reserve Saturday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
George worked in a reserve role in 2017, making 23 tackles and 0.5 sacks through 16 games. He was slated for the same spot this season before his injury. The fifth-year pro will be sidelined for the entire campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement.
