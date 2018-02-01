Colts' Jeremiah George: Reserve role in 2017
George recorded 23 tackles (19 solo) and a half-sack over 16 games with the Colts in 2017.
George mostly served in a reserve role for the Colts this season, but did earn a start in Week 2. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his two-year contract with Indianapolis and is likely to serve a similar role in 2018, assuming he remains with the team.
More News
-
Colts' Jeremiah George: Gets in full practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Jeremiah George: Out with neck injury•
-
Colts' Jeremiah George: Plays just eight snaps on defense•
-
QB Blake Bortles among probables for Jaguars in Week 14•
-
Jaguars expect to have LB Jeremiah George vs. Houston•
-
Jaguars list Week 13 inactives•
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...