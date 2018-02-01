Play

George recorded 23 tackles (19 solo) and a half-sack over 16 games with the Colts in 2017.

George mostly served in a reserve role for the Colts this season, but did earn a start in Week 2. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his two-year contract with Indianapolis and is likely to serve a similar role in 2018, assuming he remains with the team.

