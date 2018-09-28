Colts' Jeremy McNichols: Promoted from practice squad
McNichols signed a contract with the Colts on Friday.
McNichols will likely serve as a special teams option for the Colts, and is unlikely to log a significant amount of carries behind Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. The second-year running back is expected to suit up against the Texans on Sunday.
