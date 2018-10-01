Colts' Jeremy McNichols: Two carries Sunday
McNichols had two carries for four yards and played two snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to Houston.
It was surprising that he played at all after being promoted from the practice squad on Friday. He got some time with Marlon Mack out with a hamstring injury. However, McNichols likely won't be needed next week with Robert Turbin set to return in Week 5 from a suspension.
More News
-
Colts' Jeremy McNichols: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Jeremy McNichols: Signed to Colts' practice squad•
-
Jeremy McNichols: Cut loose Saturday•
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Roster hopes fading•
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Sees bulk of running back reps in loss•
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Getting first-team reps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...