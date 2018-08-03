The Colts activated Vujnovich (calf) from the PUP list Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Despite starting 16 games last season for the Colts, Vujnovich will need to battle for a roster spot in training camp this season. Now healthy, he will rejoin the team at practice for the first time Friday and should be ready for the start of the Colts' preseason contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories