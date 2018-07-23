Vujnovich has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a calf injury, the Colts' official site reports. "He had a pretty good pull on that calf, and that just takes time to get back from," general manager Chris Ballard noted.

Vujnovich has not participated in the team's offseason workout program, so it's not all too surprising that he'll have a delayed start to training camp. A workhorse, Vujnovich was the only offensive lineman besides Anthony Castonzo to play in 100 percent of the Colts offensive snaps last season. He can return to the field and the active roster at any point during the preseason.