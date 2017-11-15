Grace was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Wednesday, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Grace played in just five games for the Falcons this season since he dealt with a hamstring ailment. The Colts don't have a defensive role for him at this time, but as they progress in their rebuild, they likely believe he could be developed into a valuable asset.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories