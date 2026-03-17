Tillery and the Colts agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The veteran defensive tackle from Notre Dame is now headed to Indianapolis following a one-year stint with the Chiefs. Across 17 contests in 2025, Tillery logged 374 defensive snaps and tallied 20 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Now with the Colts, he's expected to compete for a reserve role on the team's defensive line throughout the summer.