Ward revealed Tuesday that he sustained a severe left ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Bills, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ward was unable to return after exiting with the injury, which he suggested involved damage to both his "bones and ligaments." It's a disappointing setback for the Ward, who had made an impression in a rotational role with three sacks in six games. The 24-year-old seems likely to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, though the Colts haven't announced their plans just yet.