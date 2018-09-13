Colts' Jihad Ward: Joins Colts' active roster
Ward was signed to the Colts 53-man roster Thursday.
Ward was let go by the Cowboys at roster cutdowns and subsequently signed to the Colts practice squad, and didn't have to wait long before joining the active roster. The 24-year-old should play a reserve role on Indianapolis' defensive line, and had 33 total tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery over the past two seasons in Oakland.
