Colts' Jihad Ward: Placed on IR
Ward (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Ward has been placed on injured reserve after suffering ligament damage to his left ankle during a win over the Bills in Week 7, and the third-year defensive tackle will focus his efforts on recovering for the 2019 season. Hassan Ridgeway will serve as the primary backup to Denico Autry for the rest of the season.
