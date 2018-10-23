Colts' Jihad Ward: Suffers serious injury
Ward suffered a severe ankle injury in practice Tuesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Ward left Sunday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury and didn't return, and it's unclear whether he injured the same ankle in practice Tuesday. Ward had been solid for the Colts this season, accumulating four tackles (four solo) and three sacks. Reports say it's a "serious injury involving bones and ligaments." If Ward is forced to miss an extended period of time, Grover Stewart figures to assume his role on the defensive line.
