Ward (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Ward never had a chance to play Sunday after sustaining ligament damage in his left ankle during Indianapolis' win over the Bills in Week 7. The 24-year-old had earned a key rotational role in the Colts' defense, but appears to be facing an extended absence from the field. Hassan Ridgeway should benefit from an increased defensive role in Ward's absence going forward.