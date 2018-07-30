Webb signed a contract with the Colts on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Webb has 64 career starts since entering the league as a seventh-round draft pick in 2010, but he sat out the 2017 season after being released by the Seahawks in November of 2016. He'll have a chance to resurrect his career in Indianapolis as he battles for a roster spot throughout training camp.

