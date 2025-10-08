Bachie (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Prior to his injury, Bachie was one of the Colts' top reserve linebackers, recording 26 total tackles and one pass defended over 157 defensive snaps. He's now forced to miss at least Indianapolis' next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in the Week 10 mathcup against the Falcons. While Bachie is sidelined, newly signed Germaine Pratt is likely to operate as the Colts' top reserve inside linebacker.