Bachie had three total tackles and battled down a pass attempt in Sunday's win over Las Vegas. However, he committed three penalities and allowed receptions on both passes targeted at him, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bachie played on just 19 of the team's 68 snaps on defense which may have been a byproduct of his mistakes but also just to give him a rest amid a blowout win. His playing time could be at risk next week as a result.