Flacco could be tasked with starting against the Giants on Sunday, as Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports reports that Anthony Richardson (back/foot) is questionable.

Richardson didn't practice in any capacity throughout the week, so the second-year quarterback is in danger of sitting out, with clarity on that front set to arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. Flacco has posted a 9:5 TD:INT across six appearances (four starts) in 2024. The 7-8 Colts need to defeat the 2-13 Giants to have any chance at making the playoffs.