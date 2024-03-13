The Colts and Flacco agree to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract worth up to $8.7 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flacco's deal reportedly includes $4.5 million guaranteed. The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year is coming off an impressive showing with Cleveland last season, having led the team to a playoff appearance, and he's now slated to replace Gardner Minshew as the top backup to second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder). All expectations in Indianapolis are that Richardson will be ready for training camp, and fully cleared well ahead of Week 1, but Flacco makes for a capable backup should he be required to take the field during the 2024 season, in addition to being a valuable mentor.