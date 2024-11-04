Flacco completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble.

Flacco's first-half stats were reminiscent of the poor production that got Anthony Richardson benched in favor of the veteran, as Flacco completed just six of 10 passes for 62 yards and was charged with a fumble on a botched handoff. The veteran quarterback upped his yardage total in the second half, but he threw an ugly interception early in the fourth quarter and an incomplete pass on fourth down to end the Colts' penultimate possession. Flacco led Indianapolis to only six points on offense, as the defense contributed a touchdown. If Flacco doesn't improve substantially in Week 10 against the Bills, the 4-5 Colts could opt to turn back to Richardson as they try to balance their pursuit of a playoff berth this season and the future of the team's quarterback position.