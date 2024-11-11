Coach Shane Steichens said Monday that Flacco will remain the Colts' starting quarterback Sunday at the Jets, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Flacco hasn't yielded the kind of returns during starts Week 9 and 10 that he did earlier this season, completing 42 of 62 passes for 451 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions while losing two fumbles in back-to-back losses to the Vikings and Bills. Nevertheless, the Colts will continue to roll with the veteran signal-caller versus second-year pro Anthony Richardson under center for the time being. There's no telling how long this arrangement will stay in place, but the team may need to fall out of playoff contention for a change to be made under center.