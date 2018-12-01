Haeg (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Haeg returned to practice Nov. 14 and now officially makes his return to the team ahead of Week 13. The 25-year-old started the first three games of the season at right tackle and could retake that job, but the offensive line has protected Andrew Luck so well over the last eight games they could opt to continue in the current configuration.

