Haeg (ankle) is getting close to a return and could be activated off Injured Reserve, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haeg was placed on IR late in September due to his ankle injury. He's missed five games and will need to miss at least three more before being activated. That being said, he could return in time for the final five games of the season, when he would aim to return to his spot as the team's starting right tackle.