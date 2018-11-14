Haeg (ankle) will participate in practice Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts have three weeks to make a decision on whether or not to activate the lineman, but it's a good bet he will be available at some point considering the team used its second return designation from IR on him. Haeg started the first three weeks of the season before suffering the ankle issue and will take aim at returning to his starting right tackle spot when activated.

