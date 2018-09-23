Colts' Joe Haeg: Ruled out with ankle injury
Haeg is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Haeg attempted to return to the field after initially suffering the injury but was quickly ruled out. Denzelle Good stepped in as the Colts' right tackle and will continue to start as long as Haeg remains sidelined. Expect an update on the severity of Haeg's injury following Sunday's contest.
