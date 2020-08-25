site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Joey Hunt: Finds home in Indy
RotoWire Staff
Hunt signed on with the Colts on Sunday.
Hunt was on the free-agent market for a month before landing a new deal with the Colts, where he will challenge for a backup job following Andrew Donnal's (undisclosed) placement on injured reserve.
