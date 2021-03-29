site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Joey Hunt: Sticking with Colts
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Indianapolis re-signed Hunt on Monday.
Hunt will remain in Indianapolis as a backup option at center and potentially guard in case of emergency. He only appeared in one game with the Colts last season.
