Colts' Joey Mbu: Lands with Indianapolis
The Colts signed Mbu to a contract Tuesday.
The nose tackle will assume the roster spot of wide receiver Quan Bray (undisclosed), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Mbu has appeared in two career NFL games, both of which came in 2015.
