Bullock was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Monday.

Bullock was cut loose by the Buccaneers, and he has quickly found a new home in Indianapolis. The linebacker appeared in 15 regular-season contests with the Buccaneers this year, compiling 10 total tackles (three solo) while playing six snaps on defense and 252 with the special-teams unit. The 24-year-old will now look to compete for an active roster spot with the Colts in 2026.