Colts' John Simon: Breaks through offensive line Monday
Simon (undisclosed) made one tackle, one sack and two quarterback hits during Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.
Simon is battling Jabaal Sheard, who has the edge in the pass-rushing department, for snaps at defensive end. However, Simon showed he can get to the quarterback -- he has 11.5 sacks over the last three years -- so the 27-year-old will earn additional playing time if he can build on that.
