Simon (undisclosed) made one tackle, one sack and two quarterback hits during Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Simon is battling Jabaal Sheard, who has the edge in the pass-rushing department, for snaps at defensive end. However, Simon showed he can get to the quarterback -- he has 11.5 sacks over the last three years -- so the 27-year-old will earn additional playing time if he can build on that.