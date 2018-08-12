Colts' John Simon: Limited with cramps
Simon was sidelined for part of Sunday's practice due to cramps, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Simon's injury doesn't appear to be severe at the moment. The backup defensive end is coming off of a 1.5 sack effort in Thursday's preseason game against Seattle and will look to get back on the field in the near future.
