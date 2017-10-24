Simon (neck) may not be able to play against the Bengals this week, Bob Kravitz of WTHR Indianaplolis reports.

Simon sustained a stinger in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and was unable to return. Head coach Chuck Pagano indicated Monday that the 27-year-old "will miss some time." A more concrete recovery timetable should be available later in the week.

