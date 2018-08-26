Simon's neck injury is not considered serious, but he won't play in Thursday's preseason finale in Cincinnati, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Simon left Saturday's game with a sore neck, but it sounds like the Colts were playing it safe. The injury may be a worry, however, considering Simon missed the final seven games of the 2017 season with a neck injury.

