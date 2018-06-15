Colts' John Simon: Not taking starting reps
Simon has moved to a 4-3 defensive end role in minicamp and hasn't received any starting reps, 1070 am Indianapolis reports.
Simon appears to be competing for a roster spot rather than a starting role, according to the report. The sixth-year pro had 43 tackles (28 solo) and one interception as a linebacker in 2017 while playing just nine games before a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve. It sounds like he's not prominently in Indy's plans on defensive unless he has a strong training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Sanders
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...