Simon has moved to a 4-3 defensive end role in minicamp and hasn't received any starting reps, 1070 am Indianapolis reports.

Simon appears to be competing for a roster spot rather than a starting role, according to the report. The sixth-year pro had 43 tackles (28 solo) and one interception as a linebacker in 2017 while playing just nine games before a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve. It sounds like he's not prominently in Indy's plans on defensive unless he has a strong training camp.