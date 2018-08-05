Colts' John Simon: Nursing groin injury
Simon did not participate in Sunday's practice due to a groin injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
There weren't any more specifics reported regarding Simon's injury, but there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of concern from the team. Simon is expected to be fighting for one of the final spots on the Colts' roster during training camp, so he will want to get healthy and back on the field as soon as possible.
