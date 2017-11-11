Colts' John Simon: Officially out against Pittsburgh
The Colts have officially ruled out Simon (neck) for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Simon has been unable to practice since suffering a neck stinger in Week 7, so this decision is relatively unsurprising. In his absence, Barkevious Mingo figures to continue starting on the outside in an attempt replace Simon.
