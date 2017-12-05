Simon (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Simon suffered the shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. His season ends after nine games, in which he recorded 43 tackles (28 solo), three sacks and one interception which he returned for a touchdown. In his absence, look for Barkevious Mingo to take over starting responsibilities.

