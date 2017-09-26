Colts' John Simon: Records another sack in victory
Simon recorded a sack for the second straight week in Sunday's victory over the Browns to go along with six tackles (four solo).
Simon has been very consistent to start the year. He saw 63 snaps (82%) in the contest, and figures to continue seeing a similar workload going forward. He will matchup against the Seahawks struggling offensive unit Sunday night.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...