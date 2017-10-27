Colts' John Simon: Ruled out for Sunday
Simon (neck) won't play Sunday against the Bengals.
Simon has been a solid part of an otherwise shaky defense, posting 39 tackles and three sacks through seven games. Barkevious Mingo will slot into the top outside linebacker position, and his pass-rush skills should suffice for the time being.
More News
-
Colts' John Simon: Week-to-week with neck injury•
-
Colts' John Simon: Might be unavailable Week 8•
-
Colts' John Simon: Suffers stinger•
-
Colts' John Simon: Scores TD on interception in Monday's loss•
-
Colts' John Simon: Records another sack in victory•
-
Colts' John Simon: Increased pass rush in Week 2•
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...