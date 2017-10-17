Play

Simon had a sack, 2.5 tackles for a loss and returned an interception 26 yards for an interception in Monday's loss at Tennessee.

Simon blocked a pass attempt at the line and was able to keep hold of it for a touchdown. The interception is a rarity, but the sacks should continue as he's put consistent pressure on the quarterback.

