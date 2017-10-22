Simon won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a stinger.

Simon is the second casualty on the Colts' defense Sunday after Rashaan Melvin (concussion) was ruled out for the remainder of the game as well. Expect Barkevious Mingo to step into the top outside linebacker role for until Simon is ready to play again.

